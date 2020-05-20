CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 20 May 2020

CAR

Intercommunal violence has intensified in Ndélé, capital of the northern prefecture of Bamingui Bangoran, since March. The violence started on 29 April and led to at least 8,000 people displaced, 28 deaths, and 56 injuries. IDPs approached a nearby MINUSCA compound, but there are no reports on their specific needs. Shops and the central market were torched, potentially putting local families’ food access and livelihoods at risk. As a consequence of the violence, a group on INGOs has announced a temporary suspension of all humanitarian activities in Ndélé on 19 May. As of 9 May, 27 security incidents involving humanitarian actors occurred in the city in 2020. Two aid workers were caught in crossfire, with one killed and another wounded at the beginning of March, while more recent and frequent episodes reported are looting and break-ins. MINUSCA and CAR’s armed forces have been deployed to the prefecture to protect civilians and allow for the return of humanitarians.

Sudan

Violence in Pieri in Jonglei State and an attack on a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital in Rokero in Central Darfur have caused a reduction of health activities. On 14 May, fighting erupted between factions of the Sudanese security forces and soldiers forced their way into a MSF facility in Rokero, injuring one staff member. The health facility has been reduced in capacity to provide life-saving care only. Intercommunal violence in Jonglei state forced civilians and MSF staff to flee. One MSF employee was killed and more than 50 people wounded. Médecins Sans Frontières has suspended all activities at their Pieri health centre. It is not known just how many were killed or wounded in the incident and displacement is likely given that many homes were burned. Pieri experiences high levels of intercommunal violence and access to healthcare is a challenge. With the closure of the Pieri facility, the nearest MSF clinic is 50km away in Lankien.

Yemen

COVID-19 is likely to be aggressively spreading through community level transmission in Yemen. Based on transmission patterns of the virus in other countries the UN has warned that the virus has likely been circulating undetected and unmitigated within many communities in Yemen. As of 19 May, Yemen officially reported 171 cases and 29 deaths from COVID-19 including in: Aden (90 cases, 5 deaths), Lahj (19 cases, 8 deaths), Taiz (9 cases, 3 death), Ad Dhali (5 cases) Hadramawt (36 cases, 11 deaths), Marib (2 case), Abyan (2 case), Al Mahrah (1 case), Shabwah (3 cases, 1 death). Houthi authorities reported four cases, including one death, in Sana'a city. Reports from inside the country suggest that the number of cases in northern Yemen are being seriously under reported.

