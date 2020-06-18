CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 18 June 2020

CAR

Protests broke out on 8 June in Kaga-Bandoro, Nana-Grebizi prefecture after MINUSCA arrested suspects in the robbery of a humanitarian organisation in nearby Boubou village. A humanitarian aid worker and a MINUSCA employee were temporarily abducted, and patients and healthcare workers fled the prefecture hospital. Local authorities then clarified the context surrounding the arrests, resulting in the release of the two workers and a return to normality by the evening of 8 June.Twelve incidents against aid organisations in Kaga-Bandoro subprefecture were recorded between 1 January and 31 May. During the same period, 152 incidents occurred nationwide, with two humanitarian workers killed and 14 injured. The most affected subprefectures were Ndele, Bangui and Kaga-Bandoro. This is an increase compared to the January-May period of 2019, when 113 incidents against aid workers were recorded in CAR, with a total of 306 incidents, five deaths and 23 injuries over the entire year.

Insurgent attacks in Nigeria’s northeast and banditry violence in the northwest have intensified. From 8-15 June, some 75 people were killed by banditry attacks in the northwestern city of Katsina, prompting intense protests by the city’s population against the inability of government and security agencies to protect them. Banditry attacks in Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto have internally displaced over 200,000 people, with 60,000 refugees fleeing to Maradi, Niger. In the northeast, insurgent attacks on 9 and 13 June in Faduma Koloram, Monguno, and Goni Usmanti resulted in 141 civilian deaths and 20 military fatalities. In Monguno, which hosts 150,000 IDPs, militants attacked a humanitarian hub, torching all the INGO vehicles. Around 50 aid workers were present, with none injured or killed. Continued attacks in the region are likely to increase insecurity, displacement, and food insecurity in affected areas.

A polio case has been reported in Upper Dir district, a remote area of Pakistan's Kohistan Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The district has not had a confirmed polio case in eight years. This signals that the disease has spread beyond the high-risk areas of Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta. Polio is endemic in Pakistan. It was close to becoming polio-free until the disease resurged last year, after violence increased against polio vaccinators and vaccination campaigns were suspended. In 2019, 147 polio cases were reported; in 2020, 47 cases are recorded so far. Health authorities have expressed concern that a lack of mass vaccination campaigns due to the COVID-19 pandemic will push Pakistan back to 2014 levels (306 cases), the worst year for polio since 2000. The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) recommended on 24 March that all vaccination programmes be suspended until the second half of the year.

