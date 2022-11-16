CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 16 November 2022

CAR

At least 11 people have been killed and 42 injured in 40 incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IED) since the start of 2022. Three out of every four victims were civilians. Such incidents have increased significantly, rising from 2 in 2020 to at least 40 in 2021. Ouham-Pendé and Nana-Mambéré are among the prefectures where most incidents have been recorded. Armed groups’ use of IEDs has limited people’s movement and access to services such as schools and health facilities. Presumed presence of IEDs is reducing people’s access to fields, movement of livestock, commercial activities, and the supply of markets – while more than 2.6 million people are expected to be in need of food assistance, including 642,000 facing Emergency (IPC-4) food security outcomes between September and March. Delivery of humanitarian aid is often delayed as there is presumed presence of IEDs on certain roads, causing temporary suspensions and detours, especially in the west and northwest of CAR.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s socioeconomic crisis is having an increasing impact on the country’s food security and healthcare situation. The estimated number of people in need of assistance increased by 1.3 million since June, reaching 7 million. Some 6.3 million people (nearly 30% of the population) are food insecure. Female-headed households, people engaged in informal work, and people with disabilities are particularly affected by food insecurity. Year-on-year food inflation over the months of June to October ranged between 76% and 95%. Some humanitarian responders could not buy the required amount of food items, especially dry food packs, for distribution due to high food prices. Sri Lanka imports more than 80% of its pharmaceutical supplies. The country continues to face shortages of medical supplies, primarily due to shortage of foreign exchange reserves. Shortages of 150 out of 300 registered essential medicines are reported and district hospitals face shortages of paracetamol, saline solution and emergency medicines for heart attacks.

