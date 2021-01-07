CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 1 January 2020

Central African Republic

Insecurity and fear of attacks leading up to the 27 December elections caused the new displacement of 55,000 people nationwide by end December and the temporary suspension of some humanitarian activities. People in 29 (out of 71) subprefectures could not vote due to general insecurity and violent attacks, partly led by a new coalition of armed groups aiming to disrupt the electoral process. Following an attack in Bangassou town on 3 January, 800 civilians are sheltering at the city’s Regional University Hospital. Attacks against humanitarians increased in December with 59 incidents reported, almost twice the monthly average for 2020. Attacks against humanitarians increased by 39% in 2020 compared with 2019. ICRC operations in Bouar town (Nana-Mambere prefecture) were temporarily scaled back after premises were looted on 27 December. On 28 Decmember, four people, including a humanitarian worker, died in Grimari (Ouaka prefecture) following an attack while they were travelling by truck.

Ethiopia

Intercommunal violence has risen in Metekel Zone, Benishangul-Gumuz region since mid-2020. Between end of July 2020 and 4 January 2021, over 101,000 people were displaced by violence from Bullen, Dangur, Dibate, Guba, Mandura and Wombera woredas of Metekel. Since September 2020, almost 350 people have been killed due to the violence, including 207 civilians killed by unidentified armed groups on 23 December. The majority of IDPs displaced to neighbouring towns, while some fled to Amhara Region. The IDPs are in inadequate makeshift shelters including schools and meeting halls. Needs of those affected by the violence are health and protection (including SGBV services), shelter/NFIs, WASH, and food. The overall insecurity in Metekel zone has made humanitarian access challenging, with staff and goods unable to reach the affected people. The regional government has provided limited life-saving assistance since July 2020, including food and NFIs, using armed escorts.

Lebanon

In 2020, almost the entire refugee population in Lebanon was pushed to live at income levels below the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket, according to latest findings. 89% of Syrian households were living below the extreme poverty line in 2020, up from 55% in 2019, and 50% were food insecure, up from 28% in 2019. Syrian households headed by females faced further challenges in accessing food. 68% of them were food insecure, using crisis- level coping strategies, compared to 13% of male-headed households. Lebanese households experienced a slight improvement during September - October 2020 in terms of access to food and other essential goods, though 85% of the Lebanese households reported consuming cheaper and less preferred food. Overall poverty in Lebanon is likely to continue to worsen, affecting all population groups, with more than half of the population expected to be in poverty by 2021.

