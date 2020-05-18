COVID-19: Zambatt contingent female engagement team organizes sensitization for local women

On 12 May 2020, the Zambian battalion Female Engagement Team (FET) conducted a sensitization workshop on Coronavirus Disease at MINUSCA base in Birao, targeting 19 selected influential local women, because of the need to observe preventive measures on social distance and avoidance of overcrowding.

Opening the activity, MINUSCA Head of Office, Bessan Vikou, urged the participants to pay particular attention to the presentations and implored the local women not to take the workshop as a mere academic exercise, but to implement what they would learn and go out there to sensitize families and friends on the pandemic.

From his side, Contingent Commander, Lt Col Tembo observed that the workshop was timely as the town had not yet recorded any contamination. He however feared that if the recommended COVID-19 preventive protocols were not adhered to, Birao could be an epi-centre of the pandemic in the country, and that it would be difficult to contain the rapid spread of the disease. He so called for cooperation and concerted efforts from all stakeholders in ensuring that the recommended preventive measures were strictly observed.

As COVID-19 spreads very fast, with neighboring Sudan which is at about 65 Kms from Birao had seen a surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, participants were urged to take the workshop seriously and learn how to prepare hand sanitizers and improvised face masks. Birao Women Association Chairlady, Ms. Fatima promised that the women will share the knowledge acquired from the workshop with the community.

Other presentations during the workshop included COVID-19 transmission mode and prevention by wearing face masks and respecting barrier measures: avoiding handshakes, observing social distance, staying at home as often as possible, avoiding touching the nose, mouth and eyes and regular washing of hands with soap or sanitizer.