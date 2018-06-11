Coordinator of Panel of Experts Briefs Committee Concerning Central African Republic on Progress Update

SC/13377

On 25 May 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic held informal consultations in connection with the progress update of the Panel of Experts, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 32 (d) of resolution 2399 (2018).

In his briefing to the Committee, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts provided an overview of the progress update and highlighted its main findings, including those with regard to the security and humanitarian situation, political process and sanctions implementation.

The Coordinator reported that the security situation throughout the country, including Bangui, had deteriorated during April and May. With regard to the political situation, the Coordinator reported that the Panel of Facilitators of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic had further advanced its process of consultations with armed groups.

The Coordinator further reported on recent attacks against humanitarian actors and on cases of sexual violence in conflict. He also provided information on the trafficking of gold to a neighbouring State and stressed that the Panel would continue to investigate this matter further.

Members of the Committee welcomed the progress update. Several members encouraged the Panel to submit additional information regarding the perpetrators of human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law, with a view to the Panel’s preparing statements of case for possible consideration by the Committee. The importance of coordination was underlined among United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), United Nations Mine Action Service and the Central African Republic authorities in the transfer of exempted weapons and ammunition to the armed forces and internal security forces of the Central African Republic.

