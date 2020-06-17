A Conflict Assessment in Bamingui-Bangoran Region: Rapid Response Project in CAR (Final Report)

Bernardo Venturi et Alessandro Totoro & Search for Common Ground

Search for Common Ground (Search) identified Bamingui-Bangoran as a target region of crucial importance for the success of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (CAR) and as such, determined to conduct a conflict assessment in this area. Between November and December 2019, data collection was carried out by the DME team at Search-CAR in coordination with the international consultant from the Agency for Peacebuilding (AP). The survey took place in the region of Bamingui-Bangoran (northern part of the country at the Chadian border), more specifically in Ndélé and in the villages of Alihou, Bangbali, Bissigou, Massidjanda, Katissaka, Takara, Zoukoutounyala and Zoukoutounya.

Although the Bamingui-Bangoran region has experienced less violent conflicts than other parts of the country, political and social tensions are commonplace. The lack of State authority presence in the region is a serious problem as it can leave a void that is then filled by armed groups. Overall, general insecurity in the Bamingui-Bangoran region continues to have a serious impact on people’s lives.

The most important dynamics identified from the analysis include: conflicts between farmers and herders, armed groups and village youth; violence against women; conflicts related to the lack of water points and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.