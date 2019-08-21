Communique of the 868th meeting of the PSC on the Report on the Resource Mobilization Process in Support of the AU Efforts for the Implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR and its Annex, held on 19 August 2019

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 868th meeting held on 19 August 2019 on the Report on the Resource Mobilization Process in Support of the AU Efforts for the Implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR and its Annex,

The Peace and Security Council,

Taking note of the "Report on the Resource Mobilization Process in Support of the AU Ef-forts for the Implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR and its Annex" and the briefing made by Dr. Admore Kambudzi, Director for Peace and Security Department, on behalf of the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, H.E Ambassador Smail Chergui;

Recalling its previous communiqués on the situation in the CAR, particularly that of its 826th meeting, held at the Ministerial level on 9 February 2019 and the Press Statement of its 834th meeting, held on 21 March 2019 and the communique of its 848th meeting held on 9 May 2019.

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Commends the Parties to the Political Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation (PAPR) in the Central African Republic for the progress made on its implementation; Stresses the impera-tive need for all the signatories to scrupulously respect the provisions in the PAPR, in particular upholding the cessation of hostilities throughout the territory; in this regard, warns that spoilers and all those who may seek to obstruct the implementation of the Agreement and the overall peace process in the country will be held accountable and Council remains determined to con-sider appropriate punitive measures;

2. Further commends the AU Commission for its continued engagement in support of the peace efforts in the CAR, including its mobilization of funding for the implementation of the PAPR; in this respect, expresses appreciation for the commitment and support provided by the European Union (EU) towards the implementation of the Agreement; therefore, requests the AU Commission to continue its efforts in mobilizing resources to ensure the restoration of peace, security and stability in the CAR;

3. Reiterates its appeals to AU Member States, as well as the larger international commu-nity, to continue providing financial, logistical and other relevant forms of support to the peace efforts in the CAR, given the prospect that the return of peace in the CAR will foster develop-ment in the country and also in the region;

4. Taking into account the strategic role of the AU, which is a Guarantor to the PAPR, in the efforts to restore peace in the CAR, authorizes the AU Commission to deploy support, especially financial resources as sourced from the EU, in accordance with the thrust in the “Report on the Resource Mobilization Process in Support of the AU Efforts for the Implementation of the Politi-cal Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR and its Annex”, presented to this meet-ing; in this context, requests the AU Commission to provide regular reports, at least every three months, on the implementation of this Agreement, to enable Council to take the necessary deci-sions as the circumstances on the ground may demand;

5. Decides to remain actively seized of the situation in CAR.