Communique of the 772nd PSC meeting on the status of the implementation of the AU Regional Cooperation Initiative for the Elimination of the Lord’s Resistance Army (RCI-LRA)

The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC), at its 772nd meeting held in Addis Ababa, on 16 May 2018, adopted the following decision on the status of the implementation of the AU Regional Cooperation Initiative for the Elimination of the Lord’s Resistance Army (RCI-LRA):

Council,

Takes note of the briefing made by the Ag. Director of Peace and Security, on behalf of the Commissioner for Peace and Security, on the status of implementation of the AU RCI-LRA;

Recalls communiqué PSC/PR/COMM. (CCXCIX) of its 299th meeting, held on 22 November 2011, establishing the RCI-LRA, and communiqué PSC/PR/COMM.(DCLXXXV) of its 685th meeting held on 12 May 2017, extending the mandate of the RCI-LRA until 22 May 2018;

Decides to extend the mandate of the AU RCI-LRA for three (3) months, until 22 August 2018, with a view to enable the Mission to continue operating, pending the outcomes of the planned ministerial meeting of the Joint Coordination Mechanism of the RCI-LRA to be held in the coming weeks;