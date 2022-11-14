Communiqué of the 1116th meeting of the PSC, held on 31 October 2022 on the topic: the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the operations of the African Union Military Observer Mission in Central African Republic (MOUACA):

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) at its 1116th meeting held on 31 October 2022 on the situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the operations of the African Union Military Observer Mission in Central African Republic (MOUACA):

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous decisions and pronouncements on the situation in CAR, particularly, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1093 (2022)] adopted at its 1093rd meeting held on 25 July 2022, Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.1011 (2021)] adopted at its 1011th meeting held on 21 July 2021, and Communiqué [PSC/PR/COMM.CMLXXIX)] adopted at its 979th meeting held on 16 February 2021;

Noting the opening remarks made by H.E Ambassador Mohammed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the AU and Chairperson of the PSC for October 2022, and the statement by H.E Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security;

Taking note of the statements by the representative of the CAR and the representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo as the Chair of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS);

Reaffirming the solidarity of the AU with the people and the Government of the CAR in their legitimate aspiration for peace, security, stability and development in the country, and the unwavering commitment of the AU to continue to support them in their efforts towards stabilising the country;

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council:

1. Expresses deep concern over the security situation in the country as a result of terrorist and non-state armed groups’ activities and the attendant adverse impact of the insecurity on the citizens; in this regard, reiterates its call on the armed groups to desist from using armed struggle as a means of getting political power and strongly urges the armed groups to voluntarily lay down their arms and pursue legal means of addressing grievances;

2. Encourages the Government of the CAR and all political and social stakeholders to redouble their efforts to strengthen national institutions, promote good governance and constitutionalism, as well as the respect for the rule of law per the normative instruments of the AU; further encourages them towards further enhancing social cohesion in pursuance of long-lasting peace, security and development;

3. Emphasises the need for the Government and all political and social stakeholders of the CAR to take all necessary measures for the holding of the local elections on the agreed dates, as scheduled for 2023; and highlights the need for an inclusive approach that ensures meaningful participation of all components of the society, especially women and youth in the country;

4. Reiterates its request for the lifting of the arms embargo imposed on the CAR to enable the CAR National Defence and Security Forces to effectively discharge their constitutional mandate of defending and protecting the country and its citizens, and underscores the need for enhancing the institutional capacity of the CAR National Defence and Security Forces; and, in this regard, encourages the authorities of the CAR to take the necessary measures to implement the benchmarks set out by the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council to facilitate the total lifting of the arms embargo;

5. Expresses grave concern over the deteriorated humanitarian situation in the CAR, exacerbated by the prevailing insecurity, terrorist and non-state armed groups’ activities in the country, and underscores the need for the full implementation of the Yaoundé Declaration adopted in April 2022, aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in CAR and finding solutions to the issues of forced displacements in accordance with International Law and International Refugee Law;

6. Urges the international community to continue to provide the necessary support to address the humanitarian challenges in the country and implementation of the 2022 Yaoundé Declaration; in this regard, requests the AU Commission to redouble its efforts to mobilise the humanitarian support for the CAR;

7. Strongly condemns the targeted attacks against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and expresses condolences to the families and government of the peacekeepers who have paid the ultimate price in service to humanity;

8. Commends MINUSCA and all the Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs) for their commitment to the maintenance of peace, security and stability in the country and the protection of civilians in the CAR;

9. Requests the AU Commission to undertake the following:

i. Initiate a gradual drawdown and closure of the AU Military Observer Mission to the Central African Republic (MOUACA);

ii. Dispatch a Multidisciplinary Mission comprising technical experts, including members of the Military Staff Committee (MSC) and human rights specialists, tasked with liquidating MOUACA and strengthening the AU Mission in the Central African Republic (MISAC) to carry out the mandate of MOUACA in line with the procedures in force;

iii. Task the Multidisciplinary Mission, in conjunction with MISAC, to consider the European Union (EU)’s offer of support for AU efforts towards the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR (PAPR-CAR) and for further enhancing MISAC’s capacity, given the recent developments which have taken place in the country, and to brief the Council as soon as practicable;

10. Condemns, in the strongest terms, a terrorist attack which claimed many innocent civilian lives in Somalia on 30 October 2022 and expresses deep condolences to the people and Federal Government of Somalia and particularly to the families of those who have lost their lives in the deadly explosion; and

11. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.