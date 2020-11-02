Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – November 2020

Recommendations to the Security Council

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC (CAR)

Anti-balaka local defense militias, the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), and the former Séléka coalition are each listed in the Secretary-General's (SG) 2020 annual report S/2020/525 on children and armed conflict (CAAC) for recruitment and use, killing and maiming, and rape and other forms of sexual violence. Of these, the LRA is also listed for abduction, and the former Séléka coalition and associated groups are also listed for attacks on schools and hospitals. In November, MINUSCA's mandate is up for renewal, pursuant to SCR 2499 (2019). According to the SG's October report S/2020/994, COVID-19 has led to verification challenges and a decrease in partners available to support the reintegration of children released from armed groups. During the reporting period, 13 children (two girls, 11 boys) were separated from the Mouvement Patriotique pour la Centrafrique (MPC), 22 children (three girls, 19 boys) were verified as associated with the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC), and nine children escaped the LRA. The UN also documented conflict-related sexual violence affecting 39 girls. From January to September 2020, OCHA recorded 304 incidents impacting humanitarian workers in CAR, an increase compared to 2019. The Security Council should: