02 Jul 2018

Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – July 2018

from Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict
This month’s update highlights children and armed conflict concerns and provides recommendations for the protection of children in the situations of the Central African Republic, Colombia, South Sudan, and Syria. It also provides an update on the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict conclusion negotiations regarding the Secretary-General’s report on the situation of children and armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

