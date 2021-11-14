Children and armed conflict in the Central African Republic - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/882)

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the fifth report on the situation of children affected by armed conflict in the Central African Republic and covers the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2021. The report provides an overview of political and security developments in the Central African Republic, describes trends and patterns of grave violations against children since the previous report (S/2019/852) and presents progress and challenges in improving the situation of children since the adoption of the conclusions of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in June 2020 (S/AC.51/2020/3). Perpetrators of grave violations are, where possible, identified in the present report. In the annexes to the most recent report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict (A/75/873– S/2021/437), the Front populaire pour la renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC), the Mouvement patriotique pour la Centrafrique (MPC) and the Union pour la paix en Centrafrique (UPC) as part of the former Séléka coalition are listed for recruitment and use, killing and maiming, rape and sexual violence, and attacks against schools and hospitals among the parties that have put in place measures to improve the protection of children. The local defence militias known as anti-balaka are listed for recruitment and use, killing and maiming, and rape and sexual violence among the parties that have not put in place measures to improve the protection of children. The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) is listed for recruitment and use, killing and maiming, rape and sexual violence, and abduction among the parties that have not put in place measures to improve the protection of children.