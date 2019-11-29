Chair of Security Council Committee Concerning Central African Republic Briefs on His Visit from 1 to 4 October

SC/14036

On 18 November 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic heard a briefing from Léon Houadja Kacou Adom, Chair of the Committee, in connection with the report of his visit to the Central African Republic from 1 to 4 October 2019.

During the briefing, the Chair expressed the view that the visit had allowed his delegation to continue discussions with the Central African Republic authorities on many issues of importance to both the Government and the Committee. These included discussions on the arms embargo (which had been eased in September with the adoption of resolution 2488 (2019)); the revitalization or establishment of mixed/joint bilateral commissions; views of armed groups concerning the implementation of the peace agreement; implementation of individual sanctions measures (asset freeze and travel ban); the expansion of zones certified as compliant by the Kimberley Process; and the humanitarian context. The Chair further highlighted that the visit had allowed the delegation to gain a better understanding of the security situation, the related issues of security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, and in particular, the state of the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic, the FACA, as well as the police and gendarmerie. It also allowed for continued communication and collaboration between the Panel of Experts and the Central African Republic authorities.

Members of the Committee expressed appreciation for the Chair’s briefing as well as the report of his visit, and voiced support for continued visits by the Chair in the future, including to other States in the region.

