In Central African Republic WFP operations boost Government emergency response to flood-hit families

BANGUI – Amidst growing humanitarian needs in the Central African Republic, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is responding to the ongoing floods in the country, rolling out assistance to 30,000 people who urgently require food assistance. Starting in July, torrential rains caused flooding in Bangui, as well as Bangassou (south-west) and Paoua (north-west) prefectures, leaving 22,450 people without homes, livelihoods, or assets. Many of those affected are sheltering with host families or in public spaces like schools or churches – but meteorological services forecast more heavy rains

Through a crisis committee established by the Government, WFP and humanitarian partners are coordinating assessments, planning and directing humanitarian relief to flood-affected people.

WFP has already reached 2,230 people in Bangui and Begoua and 4,560 people in Nana-Mambere and Ouam Fafa prefectures with emergency food assistance through cash and vouchers distributions. Each family receives XAF 32,000 (US$50) to meet their food and nutrition needs.

This climate disaster strikes at a time when the country is in the grips of a dire humanitarian crisis, with hunger and humanitarian needs reaching unprecedented levels as a result of conflict, displacement, and widespread poverty. A staggering 2.2 million people or one-in-three in the country now face acute hunger – the highest on record.

In CAR, WFP regularly assists 665,000 people in 10 localities (including Bangui), providing emergency cash assistance to help families meet immediate needs – particularly during the June-August lean season, while helping to build the resilience of communities that face recurring and consecutive shocks. WFP also assists malnourished people living with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral treatment, assisting 2,200 people in Bangui and Bria between July and September 2022.

WFP requires US$ 37.6 million to continue operations across CAR over the next six months.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

