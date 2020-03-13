CAR
Central African Republic – Violent clashes (International NGO, DG ECHO)
On 2 March, a violent clash broke out between two armed groups in N’delé, followed by a second altercation on 11 March.
The violence caused 20 deaths - including 13 civilians - and more than 10,000 people have fled. The majority of the newly displaced are women and children.
Despite the signature of a peace agreement in February 2019, violence affecting civilians continues to be a major driver of the dire humanitarian situation in the country. A quarter of the 4.8 million population remains forcibly displaced.