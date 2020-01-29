Central African Republic - Violent clashes (DG ECHO, OCHA, INSO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 January 2020)

On 25 and 26 January, a violent altercation between two armed groups in Bria (the centre east of the country) killed 40 people, injured 22 and caused significant material damage.

More than 11,489 people fled and sought protection around 5 different relocation sites. This further violence has led to the suspension of humanitarian activities in Bria. 50,000 people, living in displacement sites, will be temporarily short of humanitarian assistance.

The majority of the newly displaced people are women and children. The situation remains tense with the continued presence of armed groups in the area. The country remains affected by violence despite the signature of a peace agreement in February 2019.