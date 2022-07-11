Central African Republic: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On April 2, 2021 Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) fighters looted a hospital and destroyed a bridge between Bago village and Bakouma town in the CAR’s Mbomou prefecture during an attack on the civilian population.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 107 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in the CAR in 2021, compared to eight such incidents in 2020.

In these incidents vital medical supplies were looted, while 25 health workers were arrested, 16 were injured, and nine others were kidnapped.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC CAR Health Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).