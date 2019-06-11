11 Jun 2019

Central African Republic VDPV2 Cases Response Situation Report (As of Sunday 9th June 2019)

from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UN Children's Fund, Government of the Central African Republic
Situation summary

  • Two separate VDPV2 cases not genetically linked from AFP were confirmed on 29th May and 31 may 2019.

  • On 30th May 2019, the MoH declared a public health emergency of national concern as per global guidelines.

  • The first case reported was from Bambari district, RS4 region with date of onset of paralysis on 2nd May 2019. The case of a 3 year old female habiting in a semi nomadic breeder family was picked from an IDP camp with zero doses from routine and SIAs. A total of 21 samples (12 contacts, 8 Community and 1 blood) were collected with 6/17 samples tested were PV2s while 4 samples are pending lab results.

  • A second VDPV2 case was picked in a village from Bimbo was detected. Seventeen contacts were collected and are pending lab results.

Initial activities undertaken as of 4th June 2019

  • Preparation of Round 0 under way

  • Investigation of Bambari case:

    • Community survey (25 children <11 months) completed: 14 children with 0 doses
    • Search for tOPV and mOPV conducted but nothing was found

