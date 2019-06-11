Central African Republic VDPV2 Cases Response Situation Report (As of Sunday 9th June 2019)
Situation summary
Two separate VDPV2 cases not genetically linked from AFP were confirmed on 29th May and 31 may 2019.
On 30th May 2019, the MoH declared a public health emergency of national concern as per global guidelines.
The first case reported was from Bambari district, RS4 region with date of onset of paralysis on 2nd May 2019. The case of a 3 year old female habiting in a semi nomadic breeder family was picked from an IDP camp with zero doses from routine and SIAs. A total of 21 samples (12 contacts, 8 Community and 1 blood) were collected with 6/17 samples tested were PV2s while 4 samples are pending lab results.
A second VDPV2 case was picked in a village from Bimbo was detected. Seventeen contacts were collected and are pending lab results.
Initial activities undertaken as of 4th June 2019
Preparation of Round 0 under way
Investigation of Bambari case:
- Community survey (25 children <11 months) completed: 14 children with 0 doses
- Search for tOPV and mOPV conducted but nothing was found