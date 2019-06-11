Central African Republic VDPV2 Cases Response Situation Report (As of Sunday 9th June 2019)

The first case reported was from Bambari district, RS4 region with date of onset of paralysis on 2nd May 2019. The case of a 3 year old female habiting in a semi nomadic breeder family was picked from an IDP camp with zero doses from routine and SIAs. A total of 21 samples (12 contacts, 8 Community and 1 blood) were collected with 6/17 samples tested were PV2s while 4 samples are pending lab results.