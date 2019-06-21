Central African Republic: The United Nations expert reiterates the importance of accompanying peace efforts with justice measures to end violence and move towards reconciliation and peace

GENEVA / BANGUI (June 14, 2019) - "The peace agreement signed in Bangui on 6 February is an opportunity for the Central African people to live in peace. This agreement, which led to the participation of armed groups in the government, appears to be a symbol of the reunification of the Republic. However, it will only be fully effective if it is applied sincerely by all parties to the conflict and accompanied by measures in the field of justice, expected by the population and clearly expressed at the Bangui Forum," said Marie-Thérèse Keita-Bocoum, the United Nations Expert on Human Rights, at the end of her visit to the Central African Republic. She reiterates her condolences to the people of Central Africa following the events in the Paoua region and calls on the parties to the Agreement, its guarantors and facilitators to take all necessary measures to ensure that such acts do not recur.

During her visit, Ms. Keïta-Bocoum heard strong calls for justice from civil society, particularly victims' associations, but also from national authorities and the Central African Republic's international partners.

The Independent Expert took note of the ongoing reform of the security sector and the initiation of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process, as well as the challenges encountered. She also notes the adoption of the law on the protection of victims and witnesses within the framework of the Special Criminal Court but regrets that the law on legal assistance has not yet been adopted. She was also informed of the establishment of the main transitional justice institutions. "In this transitional justice process, the ordinary courts, the Special Criminal Court, the International Criminal Court and the Truth, Justice, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (CVJRR) will each have their role to play and will be crucial elements in responding to the victims' quest for justice," the Expert said. "And the launch of the national consultations for the establishment of the CVJRR on June 6 is a positive signal," she added. It will be important to provide these institutions with adequate resources to carry out their mission and, in this context, robust support from international partners is essential.

Although measures have been taken to improve the security situation and the reintegration of young people, much remains to be done to prevent an upsurge in violence and to give credibility to the peace process, in particular the systematic application of sanctions in the event of breaches of the Peace Agreement. In the Bangassou area, which she visited for the third time to follow up on previous recommendations, the Expert was informed of the redeployment of the defence and security forces and public administration. She also met with beneficiaries of a violence reduction programme implemented in the region, which enabled young people who had laid down their arms to learn a job and be supported in launching income-generating activities. Such measures, if properly implemented and strengthened, should have a positive impact on the general situation of the population, the Expert said. Nevertheless, many challenges remain. These efforts, which are currently limited to certain cities, should quickly be extended to all localities that offer this possibility. This can serve as a basis for a real decentralization policy. The resources must be made available to the authorities to ensure the redeployment of republican institutions throughout the country. It is also important that roads are secured to allow the free movement of people and goods. The establishment of the criminal justice system throughout the country, particularly with regard to prosecution, preventive detention and enforcement of sentences, has yet to be fully effective and is far from meeting the population's aspirations for justice.

Many of the people we met stressed the importance of the issue of the return of refugees and IDPs. Many spontaneous returns have been reported in some localities. The Independent Expert stressed that returns must be voluntary and urged national authorities and the various actors to take concrete measures to guarantee the rights of returnees, facilitate their return and support them, particularly with regard to the security of property and persons, housing, education and healthcare.

The extent of the psycho-social assistance needs of victims and various segments of the population once again attracted the Expert's attention. "After so many years of war and violence, the impact of the trauma suffered by the population must be at the centre of our concerns, because it is only by responding to this situation that Central Africans can fully and calmly move towards living together, reconciliation and therefore lasting peace," explained Ms Keita-Bocoum. She urges partners to consider this issue in their priorities for support to the Central African Republic.

The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic carried out a ten-day visit to the country during which she met with the national authorities, representatives of civil society and members of the international community based in Bangui. At these meetings, she discussed in particular the implementation of the peace agreement, the risks associated with violations of its provisions and progress in the protection and promotion of human rights. She paid particular attention to the situation of victims, particularly young people and women. She carried out a follow-up visit to the department of Mbomou where she was able to see first-hand the measures taken to create a safe environment and assist the population.

The independent expert will report on her mission to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on 10 July 2019.

The mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic was established by the Human Rights Council on 27 September 2013. Ms Marie-Thérèse Keita Bocoum, former professor at the Faculty of Arts and Human Sciences of the University of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire, has held various positions both in her country and within the United Nations. She has served as Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burundi, Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to UNOWA, but also Director of the Human Rights Division and Representative of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Darfur.

Independent Experts are part of what are referred to as the "special procedures" of the Human Rights Council. Special procedures, the most important body of independent experts in the United Nations human rights system, is the general term applied to the Council's independent investigation and monitoring mechanisms that address specific country situations or thematic issues around the world. Special procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not United Nations staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of governments and organizations and perform their duties in an independent capacity.

