Central African Republic: South Sudan Regional RRP 2018 Mid Year Report - January - June 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The beginning of the year was marked by an escalation of violence in villages of Haut-Mbomou and Mbomou prefectures. However, Obo was calm and the refugee population remained stable. As of 30 June 2018, the South Sudanese refugee population is 2,477 persons.

Since the end of 2017, around 17,000 new internally displaced persons arrived in Obo in need of protection and assistance.

In 2018 the response is focused on the empowerment of the South Sudanese refugees by providing them with land and means to engage in agriculture, as well as funds and materials to develop income-generating activities.

Providing adequate health care in the remote towns of Obo remains challenging due to the inaccessibility of Obo and lack of funds.

As of 30 June, the South Sudan RRP remains severely underfunded for the South Sudanese response in Central African Republic (CAR).