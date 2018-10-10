Central African Republic Situation Report - October 2018

KEY POINTS

The latest IPC analysis (September 2018) indicates that the number of people severely food insecure has increased compared with the previous analysis (March 2018) ‒ from 1.6 to 1.9 million ‒ but is slightly lower than the projection for August 2018 (2 million), showing that despite the assistance provided and a slight decrease in population movements, food insecurity continues to be of serious concern.

Persisting insecurity in the country continues to be the main cause affecting households’ access to food and livelihoods, significantly disrupting livestock, fishing and agricultural activities.

Since November 2017, cereal prices have progressively increased mainly as a result of multiple years of reduced harvests and insecurity that have, in turn, caused stagnation in agricultural production, preventing adequate and regular market supply. This is deeply concerning when about half of Central African families spend over half of their income on food, and up to 75 percent in some areas.

Although the number of internally displaced people has slightly decreased in the last few months, the current caseload is still high at 621 035, of which over 60 percent live with host communities putting pressure on already limited resources.