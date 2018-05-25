25 May 2018

Central African Republic Situation Report - May 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (537.31 KB)

Key points

  • The latest IPC analysis (March 2018) indicated that 1.6 million people are severely food insecure, and if no assistance is provided 2 million ‒ 43 percent of the population ‒ will be severely food insecure during the lean season (April‒August 2018), of which nearly 690 000 in IPC Phase 4 (emergency).
  • Insecurity in the Central African Republic is still the main cause affecting households’ access to food and livelihoods, significantly disrupting agricultural and livestock activities.
  • Five consecutive years of reduced harvests, compounded by market disruptions and declining purchasing power, led to the depletion of food stocks, reduced production, the adoption of negative coping mechanisms and increased dependency on food aid.
  • The number of displaced people has doubled in just over a year bringing the current caseload to nearly 700 000 IDPs, which is putting pressure on host communities’ already limited resources. The implementation of agricultural activities and rehabilitation of value chains are key activities that contribute to reducing food insecurity, generating socio-economic development, building resilience and stabilizing peace.
  • FAO urgently requires USD 11 million by June 2018 to support 66 000 households through direct distributions and seed fairs for the second cycle of the agricultural campaign. It is critical to support the Government in its effort to restore the agriculture sector to allow farming families to improve their capacity to produce, secure access to food and generate sufficient income to strengthen their livelihoods.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.