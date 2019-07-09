09 Jul 2019

Central African Republic Situation Report - July 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (726.53 KB)

In numbers

1.81 million people severely food insecure (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phases 3 and 4, June 2019)

75% of Central Africans rely on agriculture for their food and income

USD 16.7 million still required by FAO for 2019 under the 2017‒2019 Humanitarian Response Plan

USD 65 million required by FAO under its fiveyear resilience strategy to strengthen agropastoralists’ livelihoods

Key points

  • The latest IPC analysis (June 2019) indicates that the number of people projected to be severely food insecure in June–August 2019 has decreased compared with the previous analysis (October 2018) ‒ from 1.9 to 1.81 million ‒ as well as with the projection for August 2018 (2 million). Of the 1.81 million people, nearly 466 000 are projected to be in emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) during the lean season, while 1.35 million will be severely food insecure during the harvest period (September–October 2019).

  • Despite the signing of the peace agreement between the Government and 14 armed groups (Khartoum, February 2019), the Central African Republic continues to experience a highly complex and precarious humanitarian situation where persistent insecurity is still the main cause affecting households’ access to food and livelihoods, significantly disrupting livestock, fishing and agricultural activities.

  • The current caseload of internally displaced people (IDP) is of 612 000 (Commission on Population Movement, June 2019) the majority of whom (66 percent) live with host families while the rest in IDP sites. Implementing agricultural activities and rehabilitating value chains are key to contribute to reducing food insecurity, generating socio-economic development, building resilience and stabilizing peace.

  • For 2019, FAO requires a total of USD 30.5 million to assist 900 000 people, of which USD 13.8 million has been received. USD 7.5 million is urgently needed by mid-August to provide 62 500 households with essential agricultural inputs for the campaign starting in September.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.