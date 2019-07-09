Central African Republic Situation Report - July 2019

In numbers

1.81 million people severely food insecure (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phases 3 and 4, June 2019)

75% of Central Africans rely on agriculture for their food and income

USD 16.7 million still required by FAO for 2019 under the 2017‒2019 Humanitarian Response Plan

USD 65 million required by FAO under its fiveyear resilience strategy to strengthen agropastoralists’ livelihoods

Key points

The latest IPC analysis (June 2019) indicates that the number of people projected to be severely food insecure in June–August 2019 has decreased compared with the previous analysis (October 2018) ‒ from 1.9 to 1.81 million ‒ as well as with the projection for August 2018 (2 million). Of the 1.81 million people, nearly 466 000 are projected to be in emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) during the lean season, while 1.35 million will be severely food insecure during the harvest period (September–October 2019).

Despite the signing of the peace agreement between the Government and 14 armed groups (Khartoum, February 2019), the Central African Republic continues to experience a highly complex and precarious humanitarian situation where persistent insecurity is still the main cause affecting households’ access to food and livelihoods, significantly disrupting livestock, fishing and agricultural activities.

The current caseload of internally displaced people (IDP) is of 612 000 (Commission on Population Movement, June 2019) the majority of whom (66 percent) live with host families while the rest in IDP sites. Implementing agricultural activities and rehabilitating value chains are key to contribute to reducing food insecurity, generating socio-economic development, building resilience and stabilizing peace.