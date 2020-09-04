CAR
Central African Republic Situation Report - August 2020
Attachments
Key points:
- According to results of the latest IPC analysis (May 2020), the number of projected people facing acute food insecurity in May‒August 2020 has increased compared with the previous analysis ‒ from 1.6 to 2.36 million people, of whom 753 000 in IPC Phase 4. Without urgent food assistance, an estimated 29 out of 65 sub-prefectures analysed will be in IPC Phase 4 during the lean season (May--August 2020), while most of the remaining sub-prefectures in IPC Phase 3.
- The resurgence of intercommunity conflict, the subsequent population displacement that it generates, a below-average agricultural season, as well as difficulties in supplying markets as a result of COVID-19, are the main causes of the deterioration of the situation in the country. Furthermore, since the beginning of the crisis, staple food prices are increasing in most of the markets due to limited supply, especially in Bangui where the cost of the daily food basket has doubled since the onset of the pandemic. As of 24 August 2020, 4 690 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including 61 deaths.
- The current caseload of internally displaced persons (IDPs) is of 658 928 (Commission mouvement de populations, July 2020), the majority of whom live with host families (422 700 people) while the rest in IDP sites (236 228 people).
- For 2020, FAO requires a total of USD 42.3 million to assist 1.2 million people. Of this amount, USD 7.5 million is required before the start of the agricultural season (October 2020) to implement market-gardening activities and rehabilitate value chains that are key to contribute to reducing food insecurity, generating socio-economic development, building resilience and stabilizing peace.