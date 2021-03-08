Central African Republic: Situation Report, 8 March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In January and February, more than 16,000 internally displaced people in Bangassou received multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance.

In Bossangoa, thousands of displaced people need humanitarian assistance and protection.

Clashes in Bambari in mid-February temporarily displaced thousands, left 36 people injured and dozens of shelters burned.

A surge in violence has displaced over 276,000 people within the Central African Republic since mid-December.

To meet the most urgent needs in 2021, humanitarian partners plan to assist 1.84 million people, for what they will require US$ 444.7 million.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Multisectoral assistance despite multiple challenges

Little Rose was born only half an hour after the new health post in Siwa village opened. In January, her parents fled clashes 30 km from Bangassou in the south-east of the Central African Republic. Like Rose and her parents, more than 44,500 people have fled to the outskirts of Bangassou and the Democratic Republic of Congo in January and February, following the recent outbreak of violence in relation to the elections. Some are living in six sites for internally displaced people (IDP) near the city of Bangassou, while others have found refuge with host families. Despite the insecurity in the region, humanitarian organizations are providing multi-sectoral assistance to the displaced people.

Emergency medical assistance

The Siwa site, located 12 km from Bangassou, hosts 5,676 displaced people. Several childbirths without medical assistance had led to maternal and infant deaths in recent weeks, before the health post opened. At its opening, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided the health post with supplies to assist safe childbirth and essential medicines for a period of one month. Moreover, the NGO Médecins d'Afrique runs a mobile clinic that comes to the Siwa site and other IDP sites once a week for nutritional screenings and to refer survivors of sexual and gender-based violence to the Bangassou Hospital for medical care. The NGO also runs an emergency vaccination campaign at the IDP sites in and near Bangassou.

Insecurity, logistical challenges and the lack of nutritional supplements limit the capacity of humanitarian health organizations to respond to people’s needs. Access to the 147 displaced families on Limbongo Island, for example, is a particular challenge as the dropping water level of the Mbomou River does not allow the use of the only boat available in the region.