Central African Republic: Situation Report, 8 December 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, 3.1 million Central Africans will need humanitarian assistance and protection, 63 per cent of the population.

Gender-based violence, especially sexual violence, has recently reached particularly worrying levels.

During the first nine months of 2021, 1.7 million people received lifesaving, multisectoral assistance - an increase compared to the 1.6 million people assisted in all of 2020.

The threat of explosive devices continues to increase in the Central African Republic: at least 23 civilians killed between January and November 2021.

ANALYSIS

Central African Republic: A humanitarian emergency not seen since 2015

The humanitarian emergency in the Central African Republic has reached levels not seen since 2015 due to the new conflict dynamics observed since December 2020. In 2022, 3.1 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection, 63 per cent of the population. Of these, 2.2 million people will have needs that are so complex and severe, that their physical and mental well-being is at risk. This is an increase of 16 per cent, or 300,000 more people in severe humanitarian needs compared to 2021.

Recurring violence, persistent shocks and the degradation of basic services have significantly worsened the living conditions of Central Africans in 2021. At the same time, people’s resilience continues eroding under the weight of successive crises and economic recession, forcing nearly the entire population to adopt negative coping mechanisms.

These are the findings of a joint multisectoral analysis and an unprecedented consultation effort undertaken by the humanitarian community with the people in need, published in the Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022 for the Central African Republic. The affected people were at the heart of the analysis, with 17,300 households interviewed, including in the most remote corners of the country. They shed light on how the current crisis affects people’s living conditions, services and access, and inform about people’s priority needs.