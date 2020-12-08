Central African Republic: Situation Report, 8 December 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2021, 2.8 million Central Africans – more than half of the population – will need humanitarian assistance and protection.

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the 2020-2021 school year, in an already fragile sector

Fighting for the lives of children and their mothers

Floods continue to threaten the Central African Republic. A long-term solution remains essential; meanwhile, emergency needs are looming.

The instability in the west has serious consequences for the population trapped in the conflict.

The survival of 1.9 million people in the Central African Republic is at risk

In 2021, 2.8 million Central Africans – 57 per cent of the population estimated at 4.9 million – will need humanitarian assistance and protection. Of those, three-quarters have acute needs. In other words, the survival of 1.9 million people, or 39 per cent of the population, is at risk. The Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021 for the Central African Republic, the result of an unparalleled data collection and extensive analysis, shows a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation across all sectors.

The figures reveal the dramatic consequences of a pandemic in a country already ravaged by decades of armed conflict, underdevelopment and where natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe. The figures also reveal the grim daily life the majority in the country, who live in such difficult conditions that they are struggling to feed themselves. Even those who have enough food find it difficult to find decent housing or to get their children an education. The data also shows that there is a danger of humanitarian actors disengaging when development actors are slow to take over.