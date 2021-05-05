Central African Republic: Situation Report, 5 May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The Central African Republic faces since mid-March the second COVID-19 wave.

Multisectoral emergency response reached 2,000 internally displaced people at the PK3 site in Bria, where a fire destroyed their homes.

In Bossangoa, thousands of displaced people return home in uncertainty

In January and February, more than 16,000 internally displaced people in Bangassou received multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance.

To meet the most urgent needs in 2021, humanitarian partners plan to assist 1.84 million people, for what they will require US$ 444.7 million.

COVID-19: The second wave hits the Central African Republic

A year has passed since the Minister of Health of the Central African Republic announced the first case of COVID-19 on 14 March 2020. Measures to contain the spread and to protect the population were taken immediately, with the support of the humanitarian community. By the end of March 2020, schools were closed countrywide, group gatherings were banned, international flights were halted and movements between Bangui and the regions restricted, with the exception of movements related to humanitarian assistance. Two months after the first positive case was detected, the first death related to COVID-19 was recorded.

One year later, the country faces the second COVID-19 wave, with an upward trend of new cases reported since mid-March 2021. As of 2 May 2021, the Ministry of Health has reported 6,601* confirmed cases and 91 COVID-19-related deaths. The country looks back at a year during which humanitarian needs soared. Never in the past five years have there been so many people in acute need as today. The pandemic hit a country already ravaged by decades of armed conflict and underdevelopment.