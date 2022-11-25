Central African Republic: Situation Report, 25 Nov 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian actors provided life-saving assistance to 1.2 million people in the first half of 2022, representing 60 per cent of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target.

Thousands of Central Africans affected by recent torrential rains.

After several years of displacement, humanitarian and development actors are helping internally displaced persons and refugees to resume a normal life.

With 50 per cent of the population not eating enough,

CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world.

The humanitarian community in CAR plans to provide multi-sectoral assistance to 2 million people in 2022.

US$461.3 million are required.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Protecting the population from the threat of explosive devices

In a classroom in the town of Bocaranga, a few men sit with serious faces and look attentively at their interlocutor. Before their eyes, she is leafing through a picture book with illustrations of different types of explosive devices, the consequences of accidents and the postures to adopt.

They are partly concerned, partly outraged by the images of atrocities resulting from explosions that appear throughout the pages, accompanied by words in Sango, one of the national languages of the Central African Republic (CAR), reminding them of the insecurity in which they live. One in four Central Africans is displaced within the country or has fled to a neighbouring country due to insecurity. And today, explosive devices pose a new threat.

One of the most diligent men is Naketia Paulin in his early twenties. "As a farmer, I have to leave the town regularly to work in the fields. Sometimes I hear that devices have exploded not far from where we farm, causing injuries and deaths, and I am worried because if I don't go to the fields, my family might starve," he told the other participants.

Another tragedy

The victims are numerous. Since January 2022, 11 people have been killed and 42 injured in 40 incidents or accidents involving explosive devices, almost reaching the total number of incidents recorded during the entire previous year (44 incidents in 2021). Three out of four victims are civilians, including 19 children. "We live in fear because we can no longer go about our business with peace of mind," says Paulin.

Not a month goes by in CAR without people hearing about an incident involving explosive devices. The Prefecture of Ouham-Pendé, where the town of Bocaranga is located, has been one of the most affected due to the intensification of the conflict in the west of the country over the past year.

Insecurity combined with the threat of explosive devices has had a significant impact on the daily lives of the people in Bocaranga, particularly civilians who are increasingly worried. Students, farmers, traders all face the threat when travelling on the roads that link different towns and villages where the presence of explosive devices is suspected, seriously affecting the livelihoods of people in a country where 80 per cent of the population lives in poverty. Moreover, 2.2 million Central Africans are severely affected by food insecurity.

"To feed my family, I have to go out of town to the fields, even if it is dangerous. I have no choice."

Prevention is better than cure

To protect civilians, who are the main victims, the NGO Humanity & Inclusion (HI) in Bocaranga, financed by the CAR Humanitarian Fund, sensitizes the most vulnerable people in the area. Women, men, children and people with disabilities are educated about the dangers of explosive devices. They learn safe behaviours to adopt to reduce the risks they face. "This session helped me to understand what different types of explosive devices look like and the five key actions to take: stop immediately, retrace your steps, mark the ground, inform the authorities and call the 4040 hotline to report the discovery," says Sylvie, one of the participants in the session for women.

The explosive ordnance risk education sessions are tailored to the target groups with sessions for children and sessions for adults, as well as to the language spoken by each community. This ensures that everyone has access to the information they need to adopt safe behaviours and enhance their security through threat mitigation.

As of 14 October 2022, 2,500 people, including 1,280 children, 170 people with disabilities and 300 internally displaced persons, have benefited from explosive ordnance risk education. In addition, HI has trained 40 humanitarian workers in Ouham-Pendé on the risks associated with explosive devices.

To ensure rapid reporting and response in case of discovery of explosive devices, the project in collaboration with the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) provides participants with an emergency telephone number. A broad poster and radio campaign is planned to educate as many people as possible about protective measures.

"I didn't pay attention to objects on the road before, but now I know that we have to be very careful with all unidentified objects, particularly those shown to us during the training. I am ready to inform those around me about how to save our lives," concludes Paulin.