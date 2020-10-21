Central African Republic: Situation Report, 21 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2021, 2.8 million Central Africans – more than half of the population – will need humanitarian assistance and protection.

Floods continue to threaten the Central African Republic. A long-term solution remains essential; meanwhile, emergency needs are looming.

The instability in the west has serious consequences for the population trapped in the conflict.

Strengthening the resilience of those affected by food insecurity and improving their access to health care and drinking water

The Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021 reveals a devastating human cost in the Central African Republic

In 2021, 2.8 million Central Africans – 57% of the population estimated at 4.9 million – will need humanitarian assistance and protection. Nearly three-quarters of them will have acute needs. In other words, the survival of 1.9 million people, or 39% of the population, is at risk. The result of an unparalleled data collection and extensive analysis, the Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021 for the Central African Republic (CAR) presents a common understanding of the crisis and shows a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation across all sectors.

The figures reveal the dramatic consequences of a pandemic in a country already ravaged by decades of armed conflict, underdevelopment and where natural disasters are becoming more frequent and severe. The figures also reveal the grim daily life of a majority of the population, living in such difficult conditions that they are struggling to feed themselves, to find decent housing and to provide a minimum of schooling for their children. Finally, the data shows the dependence of many on humanitarian assistance and the danger of humanitarian actors disengaging when development actors are slow to take over.

The humanitarian situation continues to worsen

Since last year, the number of people in need has increased from 2.6 million to 2.8 million (+8%). Meanwhile, the number of people with acute needs is 12% higher than in 2020 (with 1.9 million people in 2021 compared to 1.7 million in 2020). In the past five years, there have never been as many people in humanitarian distress in CAR as today. This increase is a direct consequence of the plunge in macro-economic indicators, the advent of new pockets of violent conflict, rising food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAR continues to face a serious protection crisis, with a steady increase in violations of human rights and international humanitarian law despite the signing of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in 2019. Those who suffer most are the civilians. One in four Central Africans is displaced either within the country or in a neighbouring country, and the returns of internally displaced people and refugees have slowed down considerably.

Gender-based violence is a plague, with one incident reported every hour by the humanitarian alert system, which covers only 42% of the country – and these figures are only the tip of the iceberg. Humanitarian actors have recorded an almost two-fold increase in the number of cases of violence against girls and women as a result of restrictions related to COVID19. Across the Central African Republic, children continue to be exposed to protection risks. One in four families fears for the safety of its children, mainly in relation to sexual violence against girls and forced labour and recruitment by armed groups of boys.

The sector with the most people in need is thus protection, followed by health, water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) and food security. 40% of Central African households are in a situation of acute food insecurity. In the capital Bangui, the number of food insecure people has almost doubled since last year, now affecting 45% of the population. The number of people in need in 2021 has increased in all sectors except nutrition, where there has been a slight decrease.

CAR is also one of the most dangerous countries for humanitarians in the world. On average, more than one incident per day affecting humanitarian workers was recorded between January and the end of September 2020, with two aid workers killed and 21 injured.