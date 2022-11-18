Central African Republic: Situation Report, 18 Nov 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian actors provided life-saving assistance to 1.2 million people in the first half of 2022, representing 60 per cent of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target.

Thousands of Central Africans affected by recent torrential rains.

After several years of displacement, humanitarian and development actors are helping internally displaced persons and refugees to resume a normal life.

With 50 per cent of the population not eating enough,

CAR has one of the highest proportions of critically food-insecure people in the world.

The humanitarian community in CAR plans to provide multi-sectoral assistance to 2 million people in 2022.

US$461.3 million are required.

CAR Humanitarian Fund overview, January - September 2022

The socio-economic and political crisis in the Central African Republic is at the root of a large-scale humanitarian and protection crisis. It is marked by population movements (an average of 32,000 people newly displaced each month) and growing needs to help save lives and restore the dignity of those affected. At the same time, the country is facing the consequences of the crisis in Ukraine with a severe fuel shortage, including kerosene, that has reduced access to vulnerable people and is expected to worsen.

Thanks to financial partners’ continuous generosity and trust, the Central African Republic Humanitarian Fund (CAR HF) received in 2022 a total of $25.55 million. After disbursements of $9.6 million during the first semester, two additional allocations were made during the third quarter. A reserve allocation was launched in July to fill a gap of $433,000 in the Coordination sector and to support among others, data collection activities through multi-sectoral assessments (MSNA). The data allowed the humanitarian community to have a common understanding of the crisis, including the most pressing needs and the number of people in need of assistance to be considered in humanitarian planning for 2023. A standard allocation was launched in August with $9.2 million to complement a previous grant from the Central Emergency response Fund (CERF). In total, more than 200,000 people, including 48,000 living in the hard-to-reach Triangle of Ouanda Djalle, Ouadda, and Sam Ouandja, were targeted through 16 projects. National non-governmental organizations (NGOs) received directly or indirectly 9 per cent of the funds. As of 30 September, $19.3 million has been allocated to the humanitarian response in CAR, representing six per cent of the funding received under the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan. Another reserve allocation will be launched in November.