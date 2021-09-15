Central African Republic: Situation Report, 15 September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Humanitarian actors assisted 1.4 million people in CAR during the first half of 2021 in an increasingly volatile security context.

The number of food insecure people increased again, reaching 2.6 million - 57 per cent of the population.

CAR remains one of the most dangerous places for humanitarians with 314 incidents affecting them between January and August 2021.

To meet the most urgent needs in 2021, humanitarian partners plan to assist 1.84 million people, for what they will require US$ 444.7 million.

Overview of population movements as of 31 August 2021

The total number of internally displaced people (IDP) in CAR is estimated at 712,945 individuals as of 31 August 2021. About a third of the displaced people live at IDP sites (27 per cent), while two thirds are hosted in families (73 per cent). The overall trend in August 2021 indicates an increase of 22,240 IDPs (or 3.2 per cent) compared to the previous month (690,705 IDPs). The number of IDPs increased continuously from December 2020 to February 2021 in the context of the electoral and post-electoral crisis. Since March 2021, the overall trend in population movements has started to reverse with a small preponderance of returns over new movements. Particularly high population movements in both directions (displacement and return) were noted until July. August saw a surge in new IDPs with 37,510 newly displaced people recorded mainly in the Ouham-Pendé, Ouaka, Mambéré-Kadeï, Haute-Kotto and Basse-Kotto Prefectures and in the capital Bangui. Military operations carried out by the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and bilateral forces against armed groups and the fear of abuses committed by the armed groups during their flight are the main causes of new displacements. Some flood-related displacements have also been recorded in August. Conversely, 15,270 returnees were reported in August, mainly in the NanaGribizi, Ouham, Ombella-M'Poko, Basse-Kotto and Ouaka Prefectures. The recapture of towns that had been occupied by armed groups led to the gradual return of people. Most of these returns were observed within the sub-prefectures from where people had fled. Preventive displacements on a relatively large scale were also reported in August in the context of military operations against armed groups, particularly in the sub-prefectures of Bakouma (Mbomou Prefecture) and Koui (Ouham-Pendé Prefecture).