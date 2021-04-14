Central African Republic: Situation Report, 14 April 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

A year has passed since the first COVID-19 case was declared on 14 March 2020. Since, 5,682 people have tested positive and 75 passed away due to the virus.

In Bossangoa, thousands of displaced people return home in uncertainty - In January and February, more than 16,000 internally displaced people in Bangassou received multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance.

Clashes in Bambari in mid-February temporarily displaced thousands, left 36 people injured and dozens of shelters burned.

To meet the most urgent needs in 2021, humanitarian partners plan to assist 1.84 million people, for what they will require US$ 444.7 million.

Overview of population movements as of 31 March 2021

As of 31 March, 738,279 people were internally displaced in the Central African Republic, according to the latest figures published by the Population Movement Commission. The trend indicates a slight decrease in March 2021 of 3,600 IDPs (-0.5 per cent) compared to the previous month, after the number of IDPs increased continuously from December 2020 to February 2021 in the context of the electoral crisis. In March, 33,571 new IDPs were registered, mainly in the Nangha Boguila, Bozoum, Paoua, Kouango and Alindao sub-prefectures and in the outskirts of Bouar. Beyond main towns, displacement was also reported in the surrounding bushes and on axes such as Bossangoa – Nana-Bakassa and Paoua – Bozoum. The regaining of control of tows by the armed forces has resulted in return movements. In March, 37,171 people returned, mainly in the Bangassou, Rafai, Bambari, Grimari, Baboua, Bimbo, Birao, Markounda and Bouar sub-prefectures.