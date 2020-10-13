CAR

Central African Republic: Situation Report, 13 October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Floods continue to threaten the Central African Republic. A long-term solution remains essential; meanwhile, emergency needs are looming.

  • The instability in the west has serious consequences for the population trapped in the conflict.

  • Strengthening the resilience of those affected by food insecurity and improving their access to health care and drinking water.

  • The humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic is still worrisome, in a context marked by the fight against COVID-19.

