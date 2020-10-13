CAR
Central African Republic: Situation Report, 13 October 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Floods continue to threaten the Central African Republic. A long-term solution remains essential; meanwhile, emergency needs are looming.
The instability in the west has serious consequences for the population trapped in the conflict.
Strengthening the resilience of those affected by food insecurity and improving their access to health care and drinking water.
The humanitarian situation in the Central African Republic is still worrisome, in a context marked by the fight against COVID-19.
