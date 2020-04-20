Central African Republic: Security Media Trends - Bulletin 3, April 2020

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase rapidly across Africa, rising hostility towards international aid organisations underline a wide range of challenges to contain the pandemic.

Please note that social media monitoring in the DRC has ended. To consult past documents, please see Bulletin 1 and Bulletin 2.

Key Trends

Misinformation Targeting International Organisations

• Facebook posts were circulating alleging that an international health organisation benefits financially from the sick, and that vaccines are being used in order to "destroy" rather than to help patients. • This sort of misinformation has clearly fed into exploding negativity towards UN and INGO representatives: threats, accusations, and statements have increased by 22.6% in the last 7 days alone.

Calls to Oust Foreign Aid Organisations Gain Traction

• Local civilians are increasingly vocal about banning international organisations from the CAF amidst rumours of collusion with government to obtain international funding.

Spread of Hostility Towards Covid-19 Response

• In the Bangui autonomous commune, over 50% of COVID-19 coverage is negative. Dominant Regional Narratives Play Crucial Role in Conditioning

Local Mistrust

• Rumours in the DRC of economic profiteering and corruption by aid organisations, as well as widely circulated videos of protests targeting UN peacekeeping missions, have influenced the narrative in the CAR.

As was the case during the Ebola epidemic, these developments in social media indicate that international aid organisations will need to focus on building trust with local communities to avoid that what starts as opinions turns into violence against health providers.