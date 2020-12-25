Central African Republic: a role for religious leaders in calming conflict?

With elections looming amid ongoing violence, involving CAR’s religious leaders in peacebuilding is key.

By: Laura Collins

Presidential and legislative elections loom large in the Central African Republic (CAR) amid high tension and spikes in violence. CAR’s religious leaders have been on the frontlines of efforts to calm tensions ahead of polls opening on December 27. From religious leaders in the capital to those at the grass roots, they have made their voices and positions clear. The question, therefore, is not if religious leaders are crucial actors in conflict stabilization and peace efforts in CAR: They already are. Rather, policymakers and practitioners should be unpacking these leaders’ experiences—past and present—and asking how to strengthen their role as peacebuilding partners in the immediate post-electoral context and longer-term.

There are significant challenges facing CAR’s religious leaders in a country where peace can seem elusive. After all, it was almost two years ago that the government and 14 recognized armed groups signed a peace agreement in February 2019. Yet, instability remains far too prevalent. Armed groups control a majority of the country’s territory and some have used the election period to forge new alliances as well as consolidate and expand their territory. Some also disrupted the electoral registration process, using violence and intimidation. As a further escalation in recent days, several of CAR’s existing armed groups created a new coalition in a show of collective force against the incumbent regime.

Read the full story on USIP's website