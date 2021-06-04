Central African Republic | Response overview (May 2021)

Key points

• According to results of the updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projection analysis (May 2021), 2.29 million people – about half of the total population – are in high acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), of whom over 630,000 facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4). This is slightly lower than the projection issued in October 2020 as it takes into account the provision of humanitarian assistance that has helped to prevent the further deterioration of the situation.

• The main drivers behind high levels of food insecurity in the country are:

‒ natural disasters (excessive rainfall and floods);

‒ the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on agricultural supply chains and food trade, food price spikes (80 percent higher for imported products and 50 percent for locally produced food);

‒ limited agricultural and livestock production linked to plant pests and animal diseases, and poor access to quality inputs and productive assets;

‒ poverty, with 71 percent of the population (pre-COVID-19 estimate) living on less than USD 1.90 a day; and

‒ insufficient food consumption, with 42 percent of children under five years suffering from chronic malnutrition.

Challenges facing food security and agriculture

Almost two years after the signing of the Political Accord for Peace and Reconciliation, the Central African Republic is still facing unstable and unpredictable security conditions. Persistent conflict in several areas of the country, violence related to the elections, structural weaknesses, and massive population displacements combined with the socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating effects of natural disasters, such as floods, have exacerbated households’ vulnerabilities. Severe humanitarian needs in the country are the highest recorded in the last five years, with half of the population requiring assistance and protection. Many displaced people are smallscale farmers who have lost their productive assets when their villages were looted or burnt down and are now in need of critical lifesaving assistance. As families have been unable to engage in agricultural activities, this led to the depletion of food stocks, rising prices, the adoption of negative coping mechanisms by nearly half of the population and increased dependency on food aid.

Failure to immediately address the rising needs will result in the additional loss of lives, increased vulnerabilities and higher levels of the food insecurity, as well as risks of weakening the long-standing ability of the humanitarian actors to stay in the country and deliver in an extremely complex and dangerous environment. With nearly half of the population unable to meet their daily minimum food needs, it is crucial to continue to provide livelihoods assistance in order to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable populations.