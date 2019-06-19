Central African Republic - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/498)

I. Introduction

II. Political situation

Peace process

While some progress was made in the implementation of the Political Agreement, a lack of adherence to its security provisions presented challenges. On 25 February, the President, Faustin Archange Touadera, appointed his former Chief of Staff, Firmin Ngrebada, as Prime Minister. On 3 March, the President and Prime Minister formed a 36-member Government, which included 8 ministerial posts for representatives of armed groups and 3 for opposition political parties. Many armed groups alleged that the Government lacked inclusivity and called upon the guarantors and facilitators of the Agreement to intervene pursuant to its article 34. The African Union invited the Government and armed group representatives for consultations in Addis Ababa from 18 to 20 March under the auspices of its Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, Smail Chergui, with the support of my Special Representative and Head of MINUSCA, Mankeur Ndiaye, which resulted in a consensus on the allocation of ministerial and other government posts.

On 22 March, President Touadera issued a decree forming a 39-member Government, including 35 ministers and 4 deputy ministers. A total of 25 posts were allocated to persons aligned with the presidential majority, 13 to members of nine armed groups and 1 to the political opposition. Seven women received ministerial positions, as did 12 Muslims.

Armed group leaders were also appointed to key advisory posts in the Presidency, the Prime Minister’s Cabinet and in prefectures and subprefectures. On 24 March, President Touadera issued a decree appointing, among others, Ali Darassa of the Unité pour la paix en Centrafrique, Bi Sidi Souleymane (also known as Sidiki) of Retour, réclamation et réhabilitation and Mahamat Alkatim of the Mouvement patriotique pour la Centrafrique as advisers to the Prime Minister on the temporary mixed security units foreseen under the Political Agreement.

Throughout March, the national youth council protested against the inclusion of armed groups in the Government while many university graduates remain unemployed. On 26 March, the Ministry of Youth suspended all youth council activities after its members had assaulted the Minister. On 2 April, a civil society group demanded that the decrees appointing Mr. Darassa, Mr. Alkatim and Sidiki be revoked given that they were either subject to international sanctions or were foreign mercenaries. The group’s spokesperson was arrested on 18 April for instigating hate and disturbing public order, a move highly criticized by the media and civil society.

He was released on 21 April.

On 18 February, President Touadera established by decree the national and prefectural level monitoring and implementation mechanisms of the Political Agreement. To date, with MINUSCA support, 11 of 17 prefectural implementation committees are functioning, comprising local authorities, women’s associations, civil society and armed group representatives to serve as dispute resolution, conflict prevention and de-escalation mechanisms and to evaluate the implementation of the Agreement. Ten technical security committees are functioning, with two prefectures having an additional or subordinate committee to assist in monitoring.

On 29 March, President Touadera issued decrees establishing the lega l framework of the Unités spéciales mixtes de sécurité. These units will bring together members of the national defence and security forces with eligible armed group members who have disarmed and demobilized. They are intended to contribute to security for transhumance corridors and mining sites. The operational concept foresees the first phase of training and deployment beginning in June in Bouar and Bambari before scaling up and moving to other prefectures in the centre and east of the country. Effective deployment, however, will likely face significant logistic challenges. In order to prepare for their rapid deployment, MINUSCA continues to support the deployment of the defence and security forces to new areas. The African Union, as a guarantor of the Political Agreement, is planning to deploy military observers, with the assistance of the European Union, to monitor the units.

The Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission Central African Republic configuration visited Bangui from 13 to 15 February, with my Assistant SecretariesGeneral for Africa and for Peacebuilding Support, and members of the Commission to mobilize support for implementing the Political Agreement, following which the Peacebuilding Fund approved $14.8 million in support.

From 14 to 17 April, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, my Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations and the European Union Managing Director for Africa conducted a joint visit to the Central African Republic to galvanize international support for the Political Agreement. The delegation met representatives of the Government and civil society in Bangui and travelled with the Prime Minister and diplomatic community to Bambari for the launch of the local implementation and technical security committees for Ouaka prefecture and to Bangassou for the launch of a peace caravan promoting the free movement of people and goods between Bangassou and Bangui. They stressed the importance of having all parties respect the cessation of hostilities and expedite the establishment of the Unités spéciales mixtes de sécurité as a confidence-building tool in the context of the Agreement, and the need for tangible socioeconomic and other peace dividends for the population, who should be engaged as stakeholders in the peace process.

On 17 April, the Government convened the International Support Group on the Central African Republic in Bangui to mobilize international support for the implementation of the Political Agreement, during which it presented 11 priorities, including the cessation of hostilities, the operationalization of the monitoring and implementation mechanisms, the establishment of the Unités spéciales mixtes de sécurité and the disarmament and demobilization of armed groups. President Touadera reaffirmed his commitment to the Agreement and urged armed groups to adhere to their commitments. The International Support Group demanded an immediate end to armed group violence against civilians. It called upon them to participate constructively in implementing the Agreement, including by nominating representatives for the implementation mechanisms and submitting lists of combatants for disarmament, demobilization, repatriation and reintegration and for the mixed security units. It also called upon the Government to create the conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced persons and to improve the participation of civil society, in particular women, in the implementation of the Agreement. To facilitate coordinated international support, the Government was encouraged to develop an implementation road map with a clear timetable.