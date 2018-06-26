26 Jun 2018

Central African Republic receives €40 000 in aid for Ebola detection and outbreak preparation

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

The European Union has allocated €40 000 in humanitarian aid to help health workers and the inhabitants of the Central African Republic (CAR) to prepare for spread the Ebola epidemic which is already present in a neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The funds from the European Commission's European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) support the Central African Red Cross Society in organising activities related to the prevention, detection and management of Ebola cases, and awareness-raising. This funding is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Five years of conflict have severely affected the provision of health services making CAR ill-equipped to deal with an epidemic. Humanitarian assistance aims to inform 432 000 people in the most-at-risk areas and to reinforce local capacity for the surveillance, prevention and treatment of possible cases to prevent the spread of Ebola.

The Ebola outbreak was officially declared in the DRC on 8 May (to date, there have been 35 confirmed cases and 25 deaths), and the World Health Organization has placed CAR on the at-risk list. The country shares a border of nearly 1 300 km with the DRC and sees continuous cross-border population movements, notably across the Ubangi River. More than one and a half million people in the Central African Republic would be at risk in the event of an epidemic.

Publication date 25/06/2018

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.