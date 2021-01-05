Central African Republic – Presidential Election provisional results (DG ECHO, Autorité Nationale des élections, Parquet du Procureur) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2021)

The provisional results of the presidential election of 27 December were announced by the National Election Authority on 4 January. The incumbent, Faustin Archange Touadera, appears to have won in the first round with 346,687 votes or 53.92% of the votes counted. Opposition candidates may appeal before the Constitutional Court confirms the results on 19 January.

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Bangui opened a judicial investigation on 4 January against former President Francois Bozizé and individuals suspected to be the co-perpetrators of recent clashes in the country.