Central African Republic – People in need of assistance in previously hard-to-reach areas in the South East of the country (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2019)
With the recent stabilization of the South East region following the signature of the Peace Agreement in February 2019, an estimated 120,000 people have become reachable by humanitarian assistance. This number might further increase as more people return to their homes. These people, some of whom have not received any assistance for years, are reportedly in a very dire situation.
The most urgent needs are: food assistance, access to primary health care, nutrition, water, education and protection as well as livelihoods. CAR continues to be affected by a severe, widespread and protracted humanitarian crisis. 63% of the total population are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is one of the highest figures worldwide in relative terms.