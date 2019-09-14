14 Sep 2019

Central African Republic – People in need of assistance in previously hard-to-reach areas in the South East of the country (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Sep 2019 View Original

  • With the recent stabilization of the South East region following the signature of the Peace Agreement in February 2019, an estimated 120,000 people have become reachable by humanitarian assistance. This number might further increase as more people return to their homes. These people, some of whom have not received any assistance for years, are reportedly in a very dire situation.

  • The most urgent needs are: food assistance, access to primary health care, nutrition, water, education and protection as well as livelihoods. CAR continues to be affected by a severe, widespread and protracted humanitarian crisis. 63% of the total population are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is one of the highest figures worldwide in relative terms.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.