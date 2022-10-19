Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (September 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to be the most affected by tensions and armed violence in the Central African Republic. In the first nine months of 2022, 135 incidents affecting humanitarian workers were recorded.

Unlike the previous month, the number of incidents recorded in September corresponds to the average trend observed since the beginning of the year. Most of the 12 incidents recorded during this month concerned attempted burglary of humanitarian bases and robbery from vehicles. The remaining four cases concerned threat, arrest, and sequestration.

The prefectures of Ouham (26%), per cent), Bangui (22 per cent) and Ouaka (14 per cent) remain the most affected during the first nine months of 2022. Thefts, robberies, lootings, threats, and assaults represent 70.1 per cent of incidents (96). Interferences and restrictions account for the remaining 41 incidents (29.9 per cent).