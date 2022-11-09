Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (October 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to be affected by tensions and armed violence in the Central African Republic. In the first ten months of 2022, 151 incidents affecting humanitarian workers were recorded.

The number of incidents recorded in October corresponds to the average trend observed since the beginning of the year. Half of the 14 incidents during this month were cases of robbery from humanitarian installations, convoys, and vehicles. The remaining seven cases concerned arbitrary arrests, access constraints and aggression against humanitarian personnel, one stolen vehicle, and diversion/malversation of food items.

The prefectures of Ouham (25 per cent), Bangui (23 per cent) and Ouaka (10 per cent) remain the most affected. Theft, robbery, looting, threats and assault represent 70 per cent of incidents. Interferences and movement restrictions account for the remaining 45 incidents (30 per cent).