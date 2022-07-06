Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (June 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to bear the brunt of tensions and armed violence in Central African Republic. In the first six months of 2022, 81 incidents affecting humanitarian workers were recorded.

Among the 12 incidents recorded in June, a humanitarian team (2 INGO and 1 NNGO staff members) was kidnapped by armed elements on the Obo-Bambouti axis and released the following day after a negotiation and several road ambushes on the road axes were reported, in particular on the road axes around Batangafo and Markounda.

The prefectures of Ouham (27.2%), Bangui (13.6%) and Ouaka (11.1%) remain the most affected during the first six months of 2022. Thefts, robberies, lootings, threats and assaults represent 76.5% of incidents (81). Interferences and restrictions account for the remaining 18 incidents (22.2%).