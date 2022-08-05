Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - July 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population continues to be the most affected by tensions and armed violence in the Central African Republic. In the first seven months of 2022, 96 incidents affecting humanitarian workers were recorded.

Of the 15 incidents recorded in July, 5 lootings (including 3 attempts) of humanitarian bases and one road ambush on a humanitarian team on the Bossangoa-Bossembélé axis were recorded.

The prefectures of Ouham (24%), Bangui (14.6%) and Ouaka (10.4%) remain the most affected during the first seven months of 2022. Thefts, robberies, lootings, threats and assaults represent 75% of incidents (96). Interferences and restrictions account for the remaining 23 incidents (24%).