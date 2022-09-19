Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (January - August 2022)

CONTEXT

The civilian population remains the primary victim of the ongoing armed violence and tensions in several parts of the country. During the first eight months of the year, 125 incidents affecting humanitarian workers or property were recorded.

Since September 2021, almost a year ago, the number of incidents affecting humanitarian actors has never been so high in a month. This increase is mostly due to a surge in administrative impediments in Bangui vis-à-vis humanitarian vehicles. Ten incidents have been reported of INGO and UN vehicles stopped, immobilized or confiscated. Of the 29 incidents recorded during the month of August, 14 or 48 per cent involved cases of theft, robbery or intrusions.

The prefectures of Ouham (24.6 per cent), Bangui (23.2 per cent) and Ouaka (9.6 per cent) were the most affected during the first eight months of 2022. Thefts, robberies, lootings, threats and assaults represented 79 per cent of the 125 incidents. Interferences and restrictions represented 37 incidents or 30 per cent.