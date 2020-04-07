Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (March 2020)

CONTEXT

The situation remained very tense in several areas, such as Ndélé, Bria, Kaga-Bandoro and Birao. This led to restrictions of movement of humanitarian organizations and to constraints in the delivery of critical aid.

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country which is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 40 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in March (compared to 19 in February). One humanitarian worker died and another one was injured hit by stray bullets during armed confrontations in Ndélé at the beginning of the month.

Since the first covid-19 case was confirmed on 14th March in Central African Republic, 11 cases of verbal aggression and intimidation against foreign humanitarian workers have been reported.