Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (February 2020)

The situation remained very tense in several areas, such as Birao, Bria, Kaga-Bandoro and Alindao. This led to restrictions of movement of humanitarian organizations and to constraints in the delivery of critical aid.

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country which is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers. 19 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in February (compared to 27 in January). One humanitarian worker was hit by a stray bullet and died during armed confrontations in Birao mid-February.