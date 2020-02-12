Central African Republic: Overview of incidents affecting humanitarian workers (Jan 2020)

Context

An upsurge of armed confrontations has been observed in several prefectures in January, especially in Vakaga, Ouham, Basse-Kotto and Hautte-Kotto. This, combined with persisting insecurity on several routes and in several towns, has resulted in new displacement of populations and restrictions of movements affecting the humanitarian response.

The civilian population is the primary victim of tensions and violence in the country which is also one of the most dangerous contexts in the world for humanitarian workers.

26 incidents directly affecting humanitarian personnel or property were recorded in January 2020, compared to 32 the same month in 2019 and 32 in December 2019.